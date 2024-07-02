Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Down 5.1% in June

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the May 31st total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Colruyt Group Stock Performance
Colruyt Group stock remained flat at $44.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. Colruyt Group has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average is $43.90.
Colruyt Group Company Profile
