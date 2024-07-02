Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $107.14 on Thursday. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $131.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.50 and a 200 day moving average of $115.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 26.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,300,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,754,000 after acquiring an additional 182,167 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 718,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,420,000 after acquiring an additional 65,332 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,882,000 after acquiring an additional 61,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 697,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,824 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

