Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) were down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $228.63 and last traded at $229.00. Approximately 1,571,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 11,770,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on COIN. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.76.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $2,194,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,623,742.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,456 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.34, for a total value of $3,675,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,707.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,623,742.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 343,641 shares of company stock worth $76,670,568. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.