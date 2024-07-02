Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Sells $335,925.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $335,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,127,205.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.24, for a total value of $1,857,920.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $369,240.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $293,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $372,000.00.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ COIN traded down $5.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.51. 4,391,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,792,904. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.63 and a 52 week high of $283.48. The stock has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 3.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,482,190,000 after buying an additional 2,624,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after buying an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,646,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,689 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $114,211,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

