Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) COO David Gordon Acquires 6,856 Shares

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) COO David Gordon bought 6,856 shares of Coffee stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $14,329.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 374,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,737.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Coffee Stock Performance

JVA stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 136,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,987. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coffee in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

