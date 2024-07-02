Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Short Interest Down 11.0% in June

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance
Shares of CDROW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.04. 8,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,487. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.09.
Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Codere Online Luxembourg
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.