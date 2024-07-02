Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Short Interest Down 11.0% in June

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance

Shares of CDROW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.04. 8,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,487. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.09.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

