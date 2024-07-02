Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,206,100 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the May 31st total of 1,365,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 74.5 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $10.80.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.