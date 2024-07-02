Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Short Interest Up 10.8% in June

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the May 31st total of 3,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CCEP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.03. The stock had a trading volume of 869,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,181. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

Several analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

