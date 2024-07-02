Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF) Short Interest Down 18.3% in June

Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Citycon Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS COYJF remained flat at C$6.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.02. Citycon Oyj has a 1-year low of C$6.02 and a 1-year high of C$6.02.
Citycon Oyj Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Citycon Oyj
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Citycon Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citycon Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.