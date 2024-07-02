Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF) Short Interest Down 18.3% in June

Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Citycon Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS COYJF remained flat at C$6.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.02. Citycon Oyj has a 1-year low of C$6.02 and a 1-year high of C$6.02.

Citycon Oyj Company Profile

Citycon Oyj, a real estate investment company, operates as an owner, manager, and developer of mixed-use centers for urban living in the Nordic region. The company develops retail, office space, and residential properties. It owns 36 centers and 1 other retail property. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

