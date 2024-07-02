Citigroup Downgrades American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $137.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $144.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.75.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

AFG stock opened at $122.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.79. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $137.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 10,460.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 406,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,423,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 24,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

