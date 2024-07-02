Citigroup Cuts Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target to $50.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on INTA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. Intapp has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.18 million. Analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $47,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,047 shares in the company, valued at $911,494.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $176,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,934,297.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,494.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,651 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intapp by 27.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 40,444 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 81,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Intapp by 267.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 469.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

