Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the May 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

CPHRF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,391. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

