Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the May 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %
CPHRF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,391. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
