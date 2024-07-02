Chubb (NYSE:CB) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $285.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Chubb from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $266.70.

Get Chubb alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $254.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.79. The company has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb has a 1 year low of $186.52 and a 1 year high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.