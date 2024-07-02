China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CYD opened at $9.15 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the first quarter worth $175,000. Shah Capital Management increased its position in China Yuchai International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,764,000 after purchasing an additional 84,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.