Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Down 29.7% in June

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CHKR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,658. The company has a market cap of $18.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 54.55% and a net margin of 65.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.0098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.