Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). 54,972,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 36,944,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Challenger Energy Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £15.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Challenger Energy Group Company Profile

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the development, production, appraisal, and exploration of oil and gas properties. Its property portfolio consists of four producing fields in Trinidad and Tobago; a 100% working interest in AREA OFF-1 block and operates 14,557 square kilometers in Uruguay; 100% interest in four exploration licenses in the Bahamas; and a 100% interest in Weg naar Zee Project located in Suriname.

