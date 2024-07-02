CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Short Interest Update

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,700 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 540,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.9 days.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.70. 8,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,955. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.0219 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

