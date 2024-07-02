Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Shares Down 0.1%

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$19.48 and last traded at C$19.49. Approximately 28,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 35,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$301.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.
