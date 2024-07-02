Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the May 31st total of 7,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $2,105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,359.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 68.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 24.6% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 685,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after acquiring an additional 135,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,799. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.22. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $43.59.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.