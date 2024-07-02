Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the May 31st total of 7,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $2,105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,359.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 68.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 24.6% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 685,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after acquiring an additional 135,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.
