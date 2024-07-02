Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives GBX 164 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 167 ($2.11).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centrica to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.83) to GBX 170 ($2.15) in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Centrica from GBX 205 ($2.59) to GBX 190 ($2.40) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.64) to GBX 155 ($1.96) in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.15) in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, insider Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £1,870.68 ($2,366.15). In other Centrica news, insider Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £1,870.68 ($2,366.15). Also, insider Chris OShea acquired 30,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £30,091.05 ($38,061.03). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,820,254 shares of company stock valued at $404,719,356. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 136.75 ($1.73) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.19, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. Centrica has a 52 week low of GBX 120 ($1.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 173.70 ($2.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 136.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 135.57.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

