CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0415 on Major Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $33.44 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009354 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,827.83 or 1.00001613 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000968 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012519 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00075706 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04196958 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $752,931.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

