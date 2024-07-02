Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.7% during the first quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.63.

NYSE CAT traded down $4.02 on Monday, hitting $329.08. 2,941,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,123. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.78. The company has a market capitalization of $160.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Caterpillar declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

