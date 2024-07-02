Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Down 9.9% in June

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,600 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the May 31st total of 709,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

CSIOF stock remained flat at $7.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $8.24.

Get Casio Computer Co.Ltd. alerts:

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.