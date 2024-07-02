Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL) Short Interest Update

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $25.40. 19,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,944. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $26.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5751 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%.

