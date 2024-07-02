Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells $59,235.45 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) CFO Alexis Desieno sold 7,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $59,235.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,898 shares in the company, valued at $54,839.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

CDLX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.83. 750,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,857. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.65. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $20.52.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 55.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $67.61 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDLX. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Cardlytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardlytics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cardlytics by 349.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its position in Cardlytics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.