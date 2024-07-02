Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the May 31st total of 6,870,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 61,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 38,769 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAH traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.79. The stock had a trading volume of 624,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.78 and a 200 day moving average of $104.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $85.11 and a 52-week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

