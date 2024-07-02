Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Sold by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. decreased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,322 shares during the period. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF makes up 0.6% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,523,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,391,000 after buying an additional 746,409 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,393,000 after purchasing an additional 764,306 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,993,000 after purchasing an additional 184,039 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,421,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,315,000 after purchasing an additional 327,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,489,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,337,000 after purchasing an additional 107,931 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.48. 364,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,126. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

