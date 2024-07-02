Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 365 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $547,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 947.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,428.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 299,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after buying an additional 290,820 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.39. 2,810,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,539. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.38 and a 200 day moving average of $106.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

