Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 304.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Cooper Companies by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 156,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 118,916 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Cooper Companies by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Cooper Companies by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Cooper Companies by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.51. 665,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,126. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $104.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

