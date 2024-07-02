Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 4.24% of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEAD. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 1,039.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 354.7% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 21,032 shares during the period.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $63.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,277 shares. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.00. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $34.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.00.

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

