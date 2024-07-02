Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $13.74 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.8% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $13,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,027,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,418,000 after buying an additional 212,725 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,354.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,499,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,779 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,819,000 after purchasing an additional 465,676 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,559,000 after purchasing an additional 319,820 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,831,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $64.83. 832,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,191. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.09. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

