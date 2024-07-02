Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 52,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,465 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.