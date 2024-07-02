Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $18,286,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $71,009,121.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,167,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $180.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

