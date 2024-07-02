Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the May 31st total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ENDTF stock remained flat at C$9.86 during trading hours on Monday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.92. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$8.76 and a 12 month high of C$10.41.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0729 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 8.61%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.05%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

