Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Short Interest Up 19.1% in June

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 28,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 36.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Cambridge Bancorp stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.27. 20,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,550. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $73.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.83%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.