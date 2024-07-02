Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Stock Price Up 2%

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 47,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 129,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Cabral Gold Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$50.59 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20.

Get Cabral Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Phoenix Gold Fund Limited sold 203,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$67,436.60. Insiders sold 343,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,031 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cabral Gold

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cabral Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabral Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.