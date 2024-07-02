C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Down 0.4%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.47 and last traded at $28.50. Approximately 683,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,673,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

AI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Northland Capmk raised shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.83.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. On average, analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $203,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

