BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Short Interest Update

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BV Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

BV Financial stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.95 million and a P/E ratio of 8.60. BV Financial has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99.

BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BV Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $8.54 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVFL. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of BV Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,806,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BV Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BV Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 108,015 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BV Financial by 99.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

