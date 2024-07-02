Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 898 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.4% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE APD traded up $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,832,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.98 and its 200-day moving average is $251.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

