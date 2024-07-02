Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 804 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTEC. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

FTEC traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.32. 223,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,296. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $118.39 and a 1 year high of $176.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.73.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

