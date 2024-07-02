Buffington Mohr McNeal Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 75.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000.

NYSEARCA IHAK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,813. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $36.13 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $829.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

