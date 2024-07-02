Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $825,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,354 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.20.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

