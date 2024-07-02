Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $11.54 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for approximately 2.1% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,669,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,266,000 after buying an additional 167,602 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $6,275,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $1,254,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.10. 705,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.75.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.