Buffington Mohr McNeal Boosts Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 128,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 39,207 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $2,242,412.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,577.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $2,242,412.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,577.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,469,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,003,213. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.21. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.92.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

