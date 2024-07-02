BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) Short Interest Down 8.7% in June

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BTCS Trading Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ:BTCS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.48. 155,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,603. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. BTCS has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $23.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). BTCS had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 1,519.73%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Equities analysts expect that BTCS will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BTCS in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

