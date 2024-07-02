Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

NYSE:BAM opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $43.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 382.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 89,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 71,263 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 797.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 66,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 145,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

