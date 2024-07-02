Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

BKD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut Brookdale Senior Living from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE BKD opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $782.83 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKD. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 308.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 90,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 68,157 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

See Also

