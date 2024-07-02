Brokerages Set Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target at $157.77

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.86.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $170.36 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.45 and its 200-day moving average is $147.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total transaction of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,000,356,000 after buying an additional 53,419 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,807,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,694,000 after purchasing an additional 29,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 948,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,901,000 after purchasing an additional 69,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,916,000 after purchasing an additional 31,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

