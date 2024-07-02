Brokerages Set Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Target Price at $566.33

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $569.06.

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PH opened at $501.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $531.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.21. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $362.49 and a 12-month high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

