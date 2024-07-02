Brokerages Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) PT at $27.20

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

HUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Huntsman stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $29.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 44.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 4.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Huntsman by 0.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 185,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

